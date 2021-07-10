- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 cups sour cream
- 8 ounces bacon, cooked and cut
- 2 cups shredded cheddar, Monterey Jack or parmesan cheese
- 1 cup green onions, chives or scallions, chopped
Soften the cream cheese for easier mixing. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine cream cheese, sour cream, shredded cheese and bacon in a baking dish. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Garnish with green onion. Stir and serve with veggies, crackers, baguette, or potato chips. You can make this ahead of time, combine, refrigerate, and bake just before serving. Store in an airtight container up to 3 days refrigerated. Bake or microwave to warm and stir!
