Ingredients
2 cups flour
1 1/4 cups brown sugar
2 tsp. instant espresso powder
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
3/4 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
2/3 cup milk
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 very ripe banana, mashed
1 egg
1/2-3/4 cup mini chocolate chips
1/3 cup cooked and crumbled bacon
Bacon-Oat Crumble (optional topping recipe follows)
1/2 cup chocolate chips, melted
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line 18 muffin cups with paper liners.
Stir together the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl with an electric mixer. Don't worry if there are a few lumps of sugar.
Add milk, butter and banana; beat for about 1 minute on medium-low speed. Add egg and beat for 1 1/2 minutes more on medium-high speed. Stir in the chocolate chips and bacon.
Pour batter into prepared muffin cups and sprinkle with Bacon Oat Crumble, if desired. Bake for about 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool slightly before drizzling with melted chocolate. Makes 18 cupcake/muffins.
Bacon-Oat Crumble:
Using your fingers, mix 1 cup oats, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1/4 cup crumbled bacon, 2 T. softened butter and 1 tsp. instant espresso powder in a medium bowl until crumbly. Sprinkle over cupcake tops before baking.
