4 strips of Bacon
4 russet potatoes, peeled and cubed
½ green pepper, chopped
½ red pepper, chopped
1 large, sweet onion, chopped
2 cups sweet corn kernels
4 cups milk
Water
Salt & pepper to taste
½ cup cheddar cheese, shredded
In a large saucepan or Dutch oven, cook bacon until crispy. Remove bacon and set aside to cool but leave bacon fat in the pan. Add peppers and onions to the pan, cook on medium heat until the onions are translucent. Add potatoes and corn to soup pan, add enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer until veggies are soft.
Once veggies are cooked, reduce heat to low, add milk, salt and pepper to taste. Keep heat on low until soup is at serving temperature. Garnish with cheddar cheese and bacon crumbles.
