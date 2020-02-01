1 package butter crackers (like Townhouse or Club crackers, either rectangular or oval in shape)
8-10 slices of bacon
1 cup brown sugar
1 pinch cayenne pepper
1 pinch ground black pepper
Heat the oven to 350°F/175°C. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Align crackers on a wire rack set into a lined baking sheet. (Leave a little space in between the crackers for the bacon, as it will hang over the edges of the crackers.) Slice the bacon into thirds or fourths (depending on the length and shape of your crackers). Place a piece of cut bacon lengthwise on each cracker. Sprinkle a generous amount of brown sugar on top of the bacon-topped crackers (about 1 heaping teaspoon per cracker). Then lightly sprinkle with cayenne and black pepper. Bake 15-20 minutes or until brown sugar begins to melt and bacon becomes crisp. Allow crackers to cool on wire rack before eating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.