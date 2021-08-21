Ingredients
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
1 teaspoon 2% milk
1 tube (8 ounces) refrigerated crescent rolls
5 bacon strips, cooked and finely chopped
Preheat oven to 375°. In a small bowl, mix cream cheese, onion and milk until blended. On a lightly floured surface, unroll crescent dough into one long rectangle; press perforations to seal.
Spread with cream cheese mixture; sprinkle with bacon. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Using a serrated knife, cut roll crosswise into twenty-four (1/2-inch) slices. Place on ungreased baking sheets, cut side down.
Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Refrigerate leftovers.
