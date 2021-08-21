Made in muffin tin
6 slicesBacon
6 Eggs
Salt & Pepper (to taste)
¼ cup Cheddar Cheese (shredded)
Chives to garnish
Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).
Place the slices of bacon in the muffin tin, wrapping in a circle.
Bake the bacon for 10 minutes.
Remove the bacon from the oven and pour out any excess grease, if desired. Crack 1 egg into each of the cups, then sprinkle with salt, pepper, and cheddar cheese.
Bake for another 10 minutes, or until the egg yolks reach your desired consistency.
Run a knife around the edge of each cup to loosen and remove. Sprinkle with chives, if desired.
