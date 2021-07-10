- 1 lb. bacon, cut into 1" pieces
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 4 shallots, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp. chili powder (optional)
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy. Transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving about a tablespoon of bacon fat in the pan. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add onion and shallots to the pan and cook, stirring often, until the onions are caramelized, about 15 minutes. Stir in garlic, brown sugar, maple syrup, vinegar, chili powder and cooked bacon. Bring mixture to a simmer then reduce heat to low. Cook until the liquid has reduced and thickened, and the onions are jam like, 7 to 10 minutes. Let cool before transferring to a jar. Keep it in the refrigerator and eat within 2-4 weeks.
Serving Suggestions: Spread on a hamburger or grilled cheese sandwich (between layers of bread before you grill it). Serve on crackers or sliced baguettes. Top grilled or baked chicken, pork, or steak. Spread it on a piece of toast and then top with a fried egg.
