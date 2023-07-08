1 9 inch pie shell
5 large tomatoes, peeled and sliced
4 slice bacon, cooked and chopped
1 sweet onion, sliced or chopped
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
2 Tbsp milk
1/2 c mayonnaise
1 1/2 c sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
1/4 c Ritz crackers, crushed
2 tsp butter, melted
2 green onions (scallions), sliced
Test Kitchen Tips: Tomatoes put off a lot of liquid naturally. If you want to avoid that, you can seed the tomatoes. Or, slice the tomatoes, place them on a paper towel with a little salt, and let the salt draw out some of the liquid.
Prick the pie shell with a fork. Bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes. Fry bacon. Cook till tender. Drain and set aside. Peel and slice tomatoes to fill the bottom of the pie shell. Sprinkle with chopped onion, salt, and pepper. Layer more tomatoes; salt and pepper (again). Mix mayo, bacon, cheese, and milk. Spoon on top and pat down to cover tomatoes. Mix the crushed Ritz crackers and butter. Then spread on top of the pie. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Sprinkle scallions on top.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.