2 Quarts White Button Mushrooms
2 8-ounce Bricks Cream Cheese
6 Ounces Real Bacon Bits
1/2 Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese
1 Tbs. Parsley Flakes
1 1/2 Tsp. Garlic Powder
Lay out cream cheese to bring to room temperature. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Wash and stem mushroom. If there are thick ribs on the underside, scoop out with a spoon. Place on paper towels and blot dry. In a medium bowl, use a hand mixer to mix cream cheese, bacon bits, parmesan and garlic powder until well combined. Using a spoon, fill and smooth a teaspoon or more of filling in each mushroom. These should be mounded, but not overfilled. A good rule of thumb is that the filling should be about 1/3 to 1/2 the size of the mushroom cap. Continue filling and place mushrooms on a large foil-lined baking sheet. Bake mushrooms at 375 degrees for 30-40 minutes until the mushrooms are cooked and the filling has browned on top. Remove from oven and serve immediately. These can also be transported but place a few paper towels in the bottom of your container as they will seep liquid as they cool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.