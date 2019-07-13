Beef or chicken
Bell peppers
Mushrooms
Onion
Jalapeño peppers (optional)
Small potatoes
Zucchini squash
Fresh garlic
2-3 Tbsp olive oil
Lemon or lime
McCormick’s Salt-free Chicken seasoning
Powdered butter flavoring
2 Tbsp soy sauce
Lemon pepper seasonings
Dill
Boil potatoes for approximately 4-5 minutes depending on size. They should still be firm and crisp, not mushy. They will finish cooking on the grill. Let potatoes cool completely before putting in foil. Chop bell peppers, onion and zucchini squash into large pieces. Put chopped vegetables, whole jalapeños, whole potatoes and whole mushrooms onto foil sheet with garlic, 2 tbsp. olive oil, lemon or lime juice, butter flavoring, lemon pepper seasonings, and dill. Cut meat into large stew-size pieces. Put meat on a separate foil sheet with 1 tbsp. olive oil, garlic, chicken seasonings, butter flavoring and 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. When using more than one kind of meat, put in separate foil packs. Place the foil packs into larger 2 gallon ziplock bags to store while traveling. To cook, remove foil packs from plastic ziplock bags and grill for 8-10 minutes, turning after 5-6 minutes. Let sit before opening.
