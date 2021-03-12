Ingredients
- 2 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 3/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 and 1/2 teaspoons espresso powder
- 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 cup dark brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 and 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 3 Tablespoons Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips
Instructions
- In a large bowl combine flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, and espresso powder; whisk well to combine then set aside.
- In a separate large bowl, using a handheld electric mixer, or in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine butter and both sugars and beat on medium-speed until light and fluffy, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl as needed.
- Add in the vanilla extract and baileys Irish cream, and beat until combined.
- Beat in the eggs, one at a time, beating for 15 seconds after each addition. Turn mixer off. Using a wooden spoon or sturdy rubber spatula, gently fold in the flour mixture, stirring only until the flour begins to disappear. Fold in the chocolate chips.
- Cover the bowl and chill the dough for at least 2 hours (and up to 3 days) before baking. Or bake right away for regular cookies (they'll be thinner but still delicious!!!).
When you're ready to Bake:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside.
- Roll 3 tablespoon sized scoops of dough between your palms to form a ball (they should be big; almost a 1/4 cup), then place on prepared sheets (make sure to leave enough room in between each cookie for inevitable spreading). Continue this process until all the dough has been rolled.
- Place baking sheets in preheated oven, one at a time, and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden at the edges but still soft in the middle. Repeat with all cookie dough. Let cookies cool for 15 minutes on the baking sheet before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.