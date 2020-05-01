INGREDIENTS
- 2 corn tortillas
- 1/3 cup cooked baked beans, homemade or canned, with sauce
- 1 ounce grated Monterey Jack, Cheddar or mixed cheeses 1/4 cup
- Salsa for serving optional
- In a microwave: Place a corn tortilla on a plate. Top with the beans. Lightly mash the beans with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle on the cheese, and top with the remaining tortilla. Press down gently, then microwave for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes until the cheese has melted. Remove from the microwave, cut into quarters or sixths and serve.
- In a pan: Place a corn tortilla in a pan. Top with the beans. Lightly mash the beans with the back of a spoon. Sprinkle on the cheese. Turn the heat to medium-high and heat until the cheese begins to melt. Place the remaining tortilla on top of the cheese, and press down lightly. Flip over the quesadilla in the pan and heat for about 30 seconds or until the cheese has melted. Flip back over, and remove to a plate. Cut into quarters or sixths and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.