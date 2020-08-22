Unsalted butter, for greasing the baking dish
8 ounces fresh lump or jumbo lump crab meat
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
½ cup grated Parmesan
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
½ teaspoon fresh lemon zest plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 scallion, trimmed and minced, plus more for serving
¾ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning, plus more for serving
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ cup crushed Ritz crackers (from about 7 crackers), plus more whole crackers for serving
Sliced English cucumbers and other crackers, for serving
Heat the oven to 375 degrees and grease a shallow, 2-cup capacity baking dish or ovenproof skillet with butter. In a medium mixing bowl, combine the crab meat, cream cheese, 1/4 cup Parmesan, mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, scallion, Old Bay and salt; mix with a fork until thoroughly combined. Scrape the mixture into the prepared baking dish and smooth into an even layer. In a small bowl, combine the remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan and the crushed Ritz crackers; sprinkle the mixture evenly over the dip.
Bake for about 25 minutes, or until bubbling and golden brown on top. Dust lightly with Old Bay, sprinkle with a few minced scallions, and serve hot with sliced cucumbers and crackers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.