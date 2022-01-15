Ingredients
- 4 bunches broccoli, cut into florets
- 6 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups 2% milk
- 1 large egg yolk, beaten
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup seasoned bread crumbs
Directions
- 1. Preheat oven to 400°. Place half of broccoli in a steamer basket; place in a large saucepan over 1 in. of water. Bring to a boil; cover and steam 3-4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Place in a greased 13x9-in. baking dish; repeat with remaining broccoli.
- 2. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium heat, melt 4 tablespoons butter. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.
- 3. Stir in flour until blended; gradually add milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 2 minutes or until thickened. Stir a small amount of hot mixture into egg yolk; return all to the pan, stirring constantly. Cook and stir 1 minute longer. Remove from heat; stir in the cheese, salt and pepper. Pour over broccoli.
- 4. In a small skillet, cook bread crumbs in remaining butter until golden brown; sprinkle over the top.
- 5. Bake, uncovered, 15-18 minutes or until heated through.
