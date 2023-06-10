4 bananas
1/4 c chocolate chips
1/4 c mini marshmallows
1 graham cracker sheet (broken into pieces)
Gently peel the banana peel away from the inner curve of the banana leaving the peel attached if possible. Lay each banana on a piece of foil. Scoop out the banana to carve a “boat” and make room for toppings inside.
Fill the banana with chocolate chips, mini marshmallows and pieces of graham crackers. Pull the banana peel back over the banana.
Wrap the banana in foil, being careful to roll the ends in so the toppings don’t spill out.
Place the banana boats over indirect heat. You can place them on a grill over the fire so the flames aren’t touching them, or on the fire next to some lower-burning embers. Direct flames will cook the banana too much and can make it char.
Cook for 10-15 minutes over the hot coals. Open the foil carefully, peel back the banana peel and enjoy with a spoon!
