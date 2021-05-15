3/4 cup beer or reduced-sodium chicken broth
1/2 cup barbecue sauce
1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/4 teaspoon ground mustard
2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
8 slider buns, split
1-1/2 cups shredded smoked cheddar cheese
Preheat broiler. In a large saucepan, mix first 5 ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until slightly thickened, 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in chicken; heat through. Place buns on a baking sheet, cut side up. Broil 3-4 in. from heat until lightly toasted, 30-60 seconds. Remove tops of buns from baking sheet. Top bottoms with chicken mixture; sprinkle with cheese. Broil 3-4 in. from heat until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes. Add bun tops.
Freeze option: Freeze cooled chicken mixture in freezer containers. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Heat through in a saucepan, stirring occasionally and adding a little water if necessary.
