1 lb. ground beef
2 (12 oz.) cans pork and beans
2 tablespoons vinegar
2 tablespoons mustard
1 medium onion (chopped)
3/4 cup catsup
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
10 strips bacon
Brown ground beef and onions. Add beans, catsup, vinegar, brown sugar, mustard and
Worcestershire sauce. Top with strips of bacon and bake 1 hour at 350 degrees.
