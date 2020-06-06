1 fresh pineapple
1/4 cup rum
1/4 cup brown sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
Peel the pineapple and, leaving it whole, cut out the center core. Slice into 8 rings, and place them in a shallow glass dish or resalable plastic bag. In a small bowl, mix together the rum, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. Pour marinade over the pineapple, cover, and refrigerate for 1 hour, or overnight.
Preheat grill for high heat. Lightly oil grate.
Grill pineapple rings 15 minutes, turning once, or until outside is dry and char marked. Serve with remaining marinade.
