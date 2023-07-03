1 (4-oz.) jar diced pimiento, drained
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. finely grated yellow onion
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1 (8-oz.) block extra-sharp yellow Cheddar cheese, finely shredded
1 (8-oz.) block sharp yellow Cheddar cheese, shredded
Stir together pimiento, mayonnaise, Worcestershire, onion, and cayenne in a large bowl. Stir cheeses into pimiento mixture until well combined. Store covered in the refrigerator up to 1 week.
