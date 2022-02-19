1 lb. chicken, beef, or pork cut into bite sized pieces
2 lbs. vegetables, cut into bite sized pieces
Vegetables to Try:
Longer-cooking: Carrots, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Green Beans, Bell Peppers, Asparagus.
Quick-cooking: Snap Peas, Onions, Celery, Baby Corn, Snow Peas, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bok Choy.
1 tbsp aromatics, such as garlic, ginger, or shallots (optional)
2 tbsp chopped fresh herbs, such as basil or cilantro (optional)
Oil for cooking
Your choice of sauce
Set a large frying pan or wok over medium-high heat and allow to get hot. Add 2 tablespoons of oil coating the entire inside surface of the pan.
Add your meat and cook until browned on each side and cooked through. Remove meat from the pan and set aside.
Add the longer-cooking vegetables into the pan and cook for about 1 minute.
Add in any quick-cooking vegetables and cook for another minute.
Add in any aromatics, if using. Cook for 30 seconds, stirring constantly to avoid burning.
Return the meat to the pan and pour in the sauce. Stir to coat all of the meat and vegetables.
Let cook for one minute until bubbling.
Turn the heat off and stir in any fresh herbs, if using. Serve hot.
