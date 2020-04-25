4 lbs. ground beef
1 c. onion, chopped
1/2 c. celery, chopped
1 bottle (14 oz.) ketchup
1/4 c. lemon juice
2 T brown sugar
1 T Worcestershire sauce
2 tsp. vinegar
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
Brown ground beef and onions. Drain off the fat.
Stir in remaining ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes.
Cool and divide into 2 pint cartons. Freeze. This may be used for chili, barbecues, pizza, hot dishes, or whatever you choose.
Make ahead and store.
