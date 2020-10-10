10 small tortillas cut in half corn or flour tortillas work here
Cooking spray
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound ground beef I use 93% lean
1 tablespoon taco seasoning
salt and pepper to taste
1 15- ounce can pinto beans rinsed and drained
2 cups red enchilada sauce
2 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 tomatoes cored, seeded and diced
1/4 cup sliced green onions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 2 quart baking dish with cooking spray.
Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the ground beef and cook for 6-8 minutes, breaking up the meat with a spoon.
Add the taco seasoning, salt and pepper to taste, and beans; stir to combine.
Spread 1/4 cup of the enchilada sauce over the bottom of the baking dish.
Layer 1/3 of the tortillas over the sauce.
Add 1/2 of the meat mixture, then add 3/4 cup of cheese on top of the meat.
Pour 1/2 cup of the enchilada sauce over the cheese.
Repeat the process with 1/3 of the tortillas, the rest of the meat mixture, 3/4 cup of cheese and 1/2 cup of sauce.
Add the final 1/3 of tortillas on top of the casserole; pour the remaining sauce over the top of the tortillas and sprinkle on the rest of the cheese.
Cover the casserole with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover and bake for an additional.
Sprinkle tomatoes and green onions over the top. Let the casserole sit for 5 minutes before cutting.
