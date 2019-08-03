2 medium bananas
2 containers (6 ounces each) nonfat vanilla yogurt
3 cups leafy greens, washed (kale or spinach)
1 package (16 ounces) frozen berries
1 cup nonfat milk
Put bananas, yogurt, and greens in the blender. Blend until smooth. Add berries to blender. Blend until smooth. Add milk to blender. Blend until smooth. Serve immediately or freeze in individual servings.
