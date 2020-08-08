2 cups cottage cheese
1 package Jell-O 4 servings size strawberry, raspberry or cherry
8 ounces whipped topping
2 cups mini marshmallows
2 cups strawberries washed & cut
¾ cup blackberries
¾ cup raspberries
¾ cup blueberries
Combine cottage cheese and dry Jell-O powder in a bowl. Fold in whipped topping. Gently fold in all remaining ingredients. Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.
