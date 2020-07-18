Jello Crust
2 cups crushed pretzels
3/4 cup melted butter
3 TBSP sugar
Berry Filling
1 3-oz box Strawberry Creme or Vanilla pudding mix
1 8-oz tub whipped topping*
1 8-oz Strawberry Greek yogurt
2 cups fresh or frozen berries
Berry Filling
Jello Topping
1 3.4-oz box strawberry, raspberry or cherry Jello
1 cup boiling water
2 cups fresh or frozen berries
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a 9×13 pan thoroughly with non-stick spray. Combine crushed pretzels, sugar and melted butter in pan. Stir to combine and spread evenly in pan. Bake for 10 minutes and cool completely. Pour 2 cups berries into a medium sized mixing bowl. Scoop in the yogurt. Sprinkle the pudding mix on top and stir until completely incorporated. Fold in whipped topping. Spreading on top of baked pretzels in pan, making sure mixture reaches all of the edges. Set pan in fridge to keep cool while you mix the jello. Combine boiling water with box of jello. Stir until jello is completely dissolved. Let sit 10-15 minutes, until jello cools slightly. Pour on top of whipped topping layer. Arrange remaining fruit so that it covers the entire surface of the salad. Cover and refrigerate at least 3-4 hours, until completely cooled and set. Cut squares to serve. Store leftovers in fridge.
