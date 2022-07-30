1 (750-ml.) bottle red wine
1 c. orange juice
1/2 c. brandy
1/4 c. granulated sugar
1 orange, sliced
1 apple, sliced
1 c. blueberries
1 c. sliced strawberries
1 (12-oz.) can seltzer
In a large pitcher, mix together wine, orange juice, brandy, and sugar. Stir in oranges, apples, blueberries, and strawberries.
Refrigerate until ready to serve, preferably 2 hours. Top off with seltzer before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.