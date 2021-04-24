CHICKEN
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 pounds chicken breasts
- 1 tsp EACH salt, garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp EACH paprika, pepper
GRAVY
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 4 cups low sodium chicken broth, divided
- 1 1/2 teaspoons chicken bouillon (see notes)
- 1 tsp EACH garlic powder, onion powder, dried parsley
- 1/2 tsp EACH paprika, dried oregano, dried thyme
- salt to taste
Drizzle chicken with olive oil then season with salt, garlic powder, paprika, pepper. Transfer to a lightly greased 6-quart (or larger) slow cooker; set aside.
Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk the flour into the butter and cook 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low and whisk in 3 cups chicken broth. Whisk cornstarch with remaining 1 cup chicken broth then whisk into the skillet followed by chicken bouillon and all seasonings. Bring to a simmer, whisking constantly, and continue to simmer until thickened to the consistency of thick gravy (it will thin in the crockpot). Pour over chicken in crockpot.
Cook on high for 4-5 hours or on low for 6-8 hours, until chicken is tender enough to shred. Shred chicken and cook on low for an additional 30 minutes. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste (I add ½ teaspoon salt). Serve with mashed potatoes, pasta, rice, cauliflower rice, zoodles, etc..
