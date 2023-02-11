Graham Cracker Crust
1 1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
1/4 cup white sugar
Filling
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup heavy whipping cream (12.5 ounce)
can cherry pie filling (or other filling of your choice)
Step 1- Mix together graham cracker crumbs, margarine, and sugar for crust in a bowl until well incorporated and crumbly. Press mixture into a 9-inch pie plate, going up the sides as much as possible.
Step 2- Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla for filling in a bowl with an electric mixer until smooth and spreadable.
Step 3- Beat cream in a chilled glass or metal bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form.
Step 4- Fold whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture until smooth. Pour filling into the prepared crust.
Step 5- Smooth the top with a spatula, and refrigerate until firm, about 2 to 3 hours.
Step 6- Spread cherry pie filling over the chilled cheesecake. Serve immediately or refrigerate until serving.
