1 1/2 c. brown rice
1 1/2 lb. chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 tbsp. smoked paprika
2 tsp. ground cumin
2 tsp. dried oregano
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 tbsp. chopped garlic
1/3 c. chopped onion
1 diced green bell pepper
1 (7.5-oz) can no-salt black beans, drained
1 large beefsteak tomato, diced (OR 1 can diced tomatoes)
2 c. red enchilada sauce
1 c. water
3/4 c. shredded cheese (such as Mexican cheese: blend of cheddar, Monterey Jack, and asadero)
Sea salt & pepper, to taste
Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish
Avocado, sliced, for garnish
1 1/2 lb. chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 tbsp. smoked paprika
2 tsp. ground cumin
2 tsp. dried oregano
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 tbsp. chopped garlic
1/3 c. chopped onion
1 diced green bell pepper
1 (7.5-oz) can no-salt black beans, drained
1 large beefsteak tomato, diced (OR 1 can diced tomatoes)
2 c. red enchilada sauce
1 c. water
3/4 c. shredded cheese (such as Mexican cheese: blend of cheddar, Monterey Jack, and asadero)
Sea salt & pepper, to taste
Freshly chopped cilantro, for garnish
Avocado, sliced, for garnish
Preheat oven to 400°. Cook rice according to instructions and set aside to cool.
Season chicken breast with smoked paprika, cumin, and dried oregano.
Set a deep (nonstick) skillet on medium heat, and once hot, add olive oil, garlic, onion, and bell pepper. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the outside of the onion has slightly browned.
Add chicken breast and cook for about 3 to 5 minutes.
Fold in the cooked brown rice, then stir in the black beans, tomato, enchilada sauce, and water. Mix everything together and bring to a light simmer. Reduce the heat to low-medium, then cover and cook for 8 to 10 minutes.
Remove the top, stir up the chicken and rice and season to taste with sea salt & pepper. Sprinkle on some cheese (if desired), then bake for 5 to 7 minutes to melt the cheese.
Garnish with fresh cilantro and avocado, then enjoy!
Season chicken breast with smoked paprika, cumin, and dried oregano.
Set a deep (nonstick) skillet on medium heat, and once hot, add olive oil, garlic, onion, and bell pepper. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until the outside of the onion has slightly browned.
Add chicken breast and cook for about 3 to 5 minutes.
Fold in the cooked brown rice, then stir in the black beans, tomato, enchilada sauce, and water. Mix everything together and bring to a light simmer. Reduce the heat to low-medium, then cover and cook for 8 to 10 minutes.
Remove the top, stir up the chicken and rice and season to taste with sea salt & pepper. Sprinkle on some cheese (if desired), then bake for 5 to 7 minutes to melt the cheese.
Garnish with fresh cilantro and avocado, then enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.