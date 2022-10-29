20 C. water
2 lbs. beef bone
5 lbs. chuck roast
1 lg. onion
1 whole garlic
10 medium bay leaves
10 carrots
10 Guajillo chiles or California/New Mexico chiles
3 T. chicken bouillon
1 T. salt
Peel onion and cut into quarters without slicing completely so onion holds together. Cut off top of garlic and remove outer skin leaving whole. Peel and halve the carrots. Cut off chili stems and take out seeds. In a stock pot, add hot water, beef bone, chuck roast, onion, chiles, garlic, bay leaves, salt, chicken bouillon, and one half the carrots. Heat on medium high to a boil for 10-15 minutes. Skim off foam as it begins to cook. Continue to boil, covered for 1 hour. Add boiling water if needed to cover meat and add more salt or chicken bouillon if needed at this point. Take chiles out of pot and place in a blender. Add some of the broth. Blend and pour back into stock pot. Add the rest of the carrots. Continue to boil 30 – 45 minutes covered or until carrots are tender and meat shreds easily. Total cook time is about 2 ½ - 3 hours. Serve as a stew/soup or make Wet Tacos with consommé.
