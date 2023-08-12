1/4 cup sweet chili sauce
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon hot chili-garlic sauce such as sriracha
2 teaspoons dark sesame oil
1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
16 chicken wings wing tips removed
Vegetable oil
Kosher salt
Fresh ground black pepper
Make the glaze, in a small bowl, whisk the sauces, sesame oil and ginger together. Trim excess skin from the edges of the wings. Lightly brush or spray with the oil, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Grill the chicken wings over direct medium heat until the skin begins to crisp, about 10 minutes, turning once or twice. Brush the wings with the glaze and continue to grill until the meat is no longer pink at the bone, 8 to 10 minutes, turning and brushing with the glaze 2 or 3 times. You may also choose to bake wings at 375 for 45 minutes then slather on the sauce and bake again at 400 for 20 minutes until the skin is brown and sauce thickens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.