2, 15-ounce cans black beans, rinsed and drained
3 ears fresh cooked corn, kernels cut off the cob
2 red bell peppers, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 Tbsp. minced shallots, from one medium shallot
2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
2 Tbsp. sugar
9 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, best quality such as Colavita
1 tsp. lime zest (be sure to zest limes before juicing them)
6 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish
2 Hass avocados, chopped
Combine all ingredients except for avocados in a large bowl and mix well. Cover and chill for a few hours or overnight. Right before serving, add avocados and mix gently, being careful not to mash avocados. Garnish with a more chopped cilantro if desired. Serve at room temperature.
6-8 servings
