1 tablespoon olive oil, plus 2 extra teaspoons
1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced
1 large red onion, diced
4 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
2 tablespoons chili powder
1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
3 1/2 cups vegetable stock
1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 14.5-ounce can fire roasted diced tomatoes
1/2 cup dried quinoa
4 teaspoons lime juice
*serving suggestions: avocado, cilantro, crema, grated cheese
Heat a large heavy bottom pot with the oil over medium high heat. Add the sweet potato and onion and cook for about 5 minutes, until the onion is softened. Add the garlic, chili powder, chipotle, cumin and salt and stir to combine. Add the stock, tomatoes, black beans and quinoa and bring the mixture to a boil. Stir to incorporate. Cover the pot and reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook for 30-40 minutes until the quinoa is fully cooked and the sweet potatoes are soft and the entire mixture is thick like a chili. Add the lime juice and remove the pot from the heat. Season with salt as needed.
Garnish with avocado, cilantro, crema or cheese before serving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.