1 46-ounce bottle vegetable juice or tomato juice
2 1/2 c. silver tequila
1/3 c. fresh lemon juice
1/3 c. fresh lime juice
1/4 c. Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp. horseradish
2 tsp. hot sauce (optional)
1 tsp. celery salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
1/4 c. chili lime seasoning, such as Tajin
2 limes, cut into wedges
Ice
Leafy celery stalks, green olives, pickled peppers, to serve
In a large pitcher, combine the vegetable juice, tequila, lemon juice, lime juice, Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, hot sauce, if using, celery salt, and black pepper. Taste for seasoning. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Place the chili lime seasoning in a shallow dish. Use a lime wedge to wet the rim of a tall glass, then dip the rim in the chili lime seasoning. Fill the glass with ice and pour in the Bloody Maria. Serve with celery, olives, pickled peppers, and lime wedges.
Tip: For a single Bloody Maria, follow the Bloody Mary recipe but replace the vodka with tequila and add a squeeze of lime.
