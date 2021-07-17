2 slices whole-wheat sandwich bread, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 slices thick-cut bacon (about 4 ounces), sliced into 1/4-inch-thick pieces
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves
1/4 cup fresh dill
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
3 tablespoons plain yogurt
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
One 15-ounce can Great Northern or cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
1 heart of romaine, cut into bite-size pieces
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Toss the bread, olive oil, a pinch of salt and several grinds of pepper on a rimmed baking sheet until combined, then spread into an even layer.
Bake until the croutons are golden brown and well toasted, tossing halfway through, 10 to 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, add the bacon to a medium skillet and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until crisp and well browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate with a slotted spoon to drain.
For the dressing, puree the basil, parsley, dill, mayonnaise, yogurt, lemon juice, 2 teaspoons water, 1/4 teaspoon salt and several grinds of pepper in a food processor until the herbs are finely chopped and dressing is bright green. Taste and adjust the seasoning with more salt and pepper.
To assemble, add the beans, romaine, tomatoes, half the croutons and half the bacon to a large bowl. Add half of the herb-mayo dressing, then toss to combine. Transfer to a large serving bowl or platter, top with the remaining croutons and bacon and drizzle with the remaining dressing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.