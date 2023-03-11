1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
juice of 1/2 a lemon
1/4 teaspoon salt
freshly cracked black pepper
2 1/2 cups cooked shredded chicken
4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled, plus extra for garnish
1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, plus extra for garnish
2-3 heirloom tomatoes, sliced
butter lettuce/lettuce of your choice for serving.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, Dijon, garlic powder, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, salt, and pepper until combined. Add in the shredded chicken, chopped bacon, and chives and stir together until evenly coated. Serve in lettuce cups with sliced heirloom tomatoes and sprinkle with extra bacon and chives!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.