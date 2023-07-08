8 oz. cream cheese
1 cup sour cream, or mayo
2 tablespoons ranch seasoning
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
3 green onions chopped
2 Roma tomato, finely diced
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup iceberg lettuce, finely shredded
6 slices thick cut bacon, cooked and crumbled
Combine the cream cheese, sour cream, ranch seasoning, and garlic powder. I like to throw in 2-3 strips of cooked/crumbled bacon, some of the tomatoes, green onion, half the cheddar cheese and use the rest for the topping. Spread the dip onto the bottom of a 9-inch serving bowl or pie plate. Refrigerate for half an hour to set and firm up. Next, add the rest of the diced tomatoes, green onion, bacon crumbles, shredded lettuce and cheddar cheese and serve with crackers or chips.
