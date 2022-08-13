Dough
2 Cups lukewarm water
1/3 cup sugar
½ cup butter, softened
6 ½ to 7 cups all purpose flour, divided
2 packages dry yeast
2 eggs
2 teaspoon salt
Filling
2 cups brown sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1/3 cup butter, softened
Frosting
1/3 cup melted vanilla ice cream
½ tsp vanilla
½ tsp maple flavoring
2 cups sugar
To make the dough, use 2 cups water add 1 tbsp sugar, yeast, and 2 ½ cups of flour. Mix well and let stand 20 minutes. In a separate bowl, beat eggs, sugar, butter and salt. Stir into yeast mixture and gradually add flour until it forms a stiff dough. Oil top of dough ball, cover and let rise until double in size. Roll dough into a ½” thick, 12”x24” rectangle. Spread evenly with 1/3 cup softened butter, sprinkle 2 cups of brown sugar and 1 tablespoon cinnamon over butter. Roll prepared dough with filling on the inside and cut into 12 even slices. Place slices on well-greased 12”x15” pan. Press down evenly. Cover and let rise until doubled. Bake at 375 for 18 minutes or until nicely browned. While the rolls are baking, mix 1/3 cup of melted vanilla ice cream with ½ tsp vanilla, ½ tsp maple flavor, 2 cups powdered sugar. Glaze rolls while still hot.
