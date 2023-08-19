Filling:
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup white sugar
1/4 cup oats
1 teaspoon all-purpose flour
1 pinch ground cinnamon
1 cup chopped rhubarb
1 cup blueberries
Topping:
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/3 cup oats
1 pinch ground cinnamon
1 pinch ground nutmeg
1/2 cup melted butter, divided
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Whisk brown sugar, white sugar, 1/4 cup oats, 1 teaspoon flour, and a pinch of cinnamon together in a bowl. Add rhubarb and blueberries; stir to coat. Pour mixture into a small baking dish. Stir 1/2 cup flour, 1/3 cup oats, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a bowl; add enough butter to create a crumbly topping, about 1/2 of the butter. Sprinkle crumbly topping over rhubarb mixture, and drizzle remaining butter over the top. Bake in the preheated oven until golden and bubbling, 20 to 30 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes before serving.
