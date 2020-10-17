INGREDIENTS
• 2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into large chunks
• Salt and pepper
• 2 cups fruity red wine, like Beaujolais or Burgundy (pinot noir)
• 1 cup good stock, or water
• 1 pound fat carrots, peeled and cut into large chunks
• 10 cloves garlic, more or less, peeled
• 2 tablespoons butter
• Cooked egg noodles for serving
• Chopped fresh parsley leaves for garnish
PREPARATION
1. Combine pork, salt and pepper to taste, wine, stock, carrots and garlic in a saucepan, Dutch oven or slow cooker. Bring to a boil, then adjust heat so that mixture simmers steadily but not vigorously. (If using a slow cooker, just turn it to ''high'' and let cook for at least three hours.)
2. Cook, stirring every half-hour or so, until meat is very tender and just about falling apart, at least an hour and most likely a bit longer. Use a slotted spoon to remove solid ingredients to a bowl, then turn heat to high. (If using a slow cooker, transfer liquid to a saucepan for this step.) Reduce to about a cup, or even less. Taste and adjust seasoning, then lower heat and stir in butter.
3. Add solids to sauce and reheat. Serve over egg noodles, garnished with parsley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.