8 cups cubed bread
1 cup raisins (Optional)
2 cups milk
4 eggs
¼ cup butter, melted
¼ cup white sugar
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
Place bread and raisins in a slow cooker.
Whisk milk, eggs, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and nutmeg together in a bowl; pour over bread and raisins. Toss to evenly coat.
Cook on low until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, about 3 hours.
