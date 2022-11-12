DIRECTIONS:
Spray inside of crock pot heavily.
Pour in bag of frozen hashbrowns.
Mix together in bowl, 12 eggs and 1 cup milk. Stir in any cooked meat you’d like.
Add a little salt & pepper.
Pour mixture over hashbrowns. Cook on low for 10 hrs.
(I’d probably top with cheddar cheese with 2 hrs remaining.)
