4 frozen hash brown patties
5 large eggs
1 tbsp. whole milk
1 tbsp. butter
2 tbsp. finely chopped chives
4 large flour tortillas
6 slices cooked bacon, chopped
1 c. shredded cheddar
1 c. shredded Monterey Jack
Vegetable oil, for pan
1/3 c. sour cream
Juice of 1/2 lime
1 jalapeño, minced
1/4 tsp. paprika
Salt
Black pepper
Bake frozen hash brown patties according to package instructions. In a small bowl, whisk together sour cream, lime juice, jalapeño and paprika, then season with salt and pepper. Set aside. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine eggs and milk and whisk until frothy. In a nonstick pan, melt butter over medium heat. Pour egg mixture into the pan. Let set slightly then reduce heat to medium-low. Drag the eggs with a spatula or wooden spoon to create curds. When the eggs are almost cooked to your liking, season with salt and pepper. Fold in chives and remove from heat. Spread the jalapeño sauce onto the center of each flour tortilla, then top each with a hash brown patty, scrambled eggs, bacon, and cheese. Fold tortillas around the center, creating pleats. After wrapping, quickly invert wraps so the pleats are on the bottom and they stay together. In a nonstick pan over medium heat, heat a very thin layer of vegetable oil. Working one at a time, add wrap seam-side down and cook until tortilla is golden on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Flip wrap and cook until the other side is golden, 3 to 5 minutes more. Repeat with remaining wraps. Cut each in half and serve warm.
