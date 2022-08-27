Ingredients
cooking spray
18 refrigerated biscuits (unbaked)
8 ounces breakfast sausage
7 large eggs
½ cup milk
salt and ground black pepper to taste
1 cup mild shredded Cheddar cheese
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease 18 muffin cups with cooking spray.
Step 2: Roll out biscuit dough on a lightly floured surface to form 5-inch rounds. Place each round in the prepared muffin cups, pressing into the base and sides to form a dough cup.
Step 3: Cook and stir sausage in a skillet over medium-high heat until browned and cooked through, 5 to 10 minutes; drain fat. Spoon sausage into dough cups.
Step 4: Whisk eggs, milk, salt, and pepper together in a bowl until well-beaten. Pour egg mixture into each dough cup, filling each just below the top of the biscuit dough. Sprinkle Cheddar cheese on top of egg mixture.
Step 5: Bake in the preheated oven until eggs are set and biscuit dough is golden, 15 to 18 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.