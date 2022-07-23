INGREDIENTS
1 container Breyers® Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry Ice Cream
1 box sugar ice cream cones, (break up cones into tortilla chip sized shards)
1/4 cup butter, melted and cooled
2 Tbsp. vanilla sugar
1/4 cup-colored sprinkles
2 Tbsp. fudge sauce
3 dollops whipped cream
3 cherries
DIRECTIONS
1. Toss: Toss the cone shards with the melted butter, sugar, and sprinkles until each shard has some sprinkles and sugar sticking to it.
2. Layer Ingredients: Layer the sprinkle chips into a pie dish or your preferred nacho serving situation. Scoop the ice cream into the middle and then top it your way! We drizzled fudge sauce, piped little dollops of whipped cream and added cherries on top!
