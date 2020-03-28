1 large head of broccoli (cut up in small chunks & steamed)
1.5 cups Minute Rice (already prepared)
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayo
10 oz can cream of mushroom soup (or celery)
This also called for 4 oz chicken breast (already cooked and shredded) but I left that out.
Mix together and spread into a well-greased (I used butter) 9x5” pan.
Bake 350 degrees for 35 minutes.
