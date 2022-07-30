4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon, divided
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp. Italian seasoning or dried oregano
4 boneless skinless antibiotic free chicken breasts, pounded to even thickness
3 slicing tomatoes, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp. freshly chopped basil
4 slices mozzarella
Freshly grated Parmesan, for serving
In a small bowl, combine oil, half the lemon juice, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and Italian seasoning (or oregano) and whisk to combine. Transfer to a large re-sealable bag along with chicken; seal and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Heat grill over medium-high then add chicken, discarding excess marinade. Grill until charred and cooked to an internal temperature of 155°-160°, about 5 to 7 minutes per side.
Meanwhile, combine tomatoes, garlic, basil, and remaining lemon juice, and season with salt and pepper. While chicken is still on grill, top each breast with 1 slice mozzarella and cover until cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes. Top chicken with tomato mixture.
Garnish with Parmesan and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.