2 cups of canned chicken
1 8 oz pkg of cream cheese
1 8 oz package of shredded cheddar cheese
1 cup of buffalo sauce
1/2 cup of ranch dressing
1/2 cup of sour cream
1 tsp of garlic powder or to taste
Combine all ingredients in a small crock pot and cook on High until all ingredients blend together. Turn down to Warm and enjoy with Frito Scoops or tortilla chips.
