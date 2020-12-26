Ingredients
8 ounces cream cheese (softened)
1/2 cup hot wing sauce or cayenne pepper sauce
1/4 cup blue cheese (crumbled)
1 cup colby-jack cheese (4 ounces, shredded)
1/4 cup green onions (finely chopped)
1 pound chicken breast (cooked and shredded)
5 large flour tortillas (approximately 10 1/2″ diameter)
In a bowl, beat cream cheese on low and add in sauce, blue cheese, colby-jack cheese, and green onions. Beat until blended. Stir shredded chicken into mixture by hand. Spread approximately 3/4 cup of mixture on top of one of the tortillas. Roll up tortilla tightly, but without shifting the mixture too much. Repeat with remaining tortillas. Place rolled tortillas on a place and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2-4 hours. Remove from refrigerator and unwrap. Slice each rolled tortillas in half and then each half into 3 slices. Place pinwheel slices on serving plate or tray.
