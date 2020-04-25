3 eggs, beaten
4 c. warm water
1/2 c. oil
1 c. sugar
2 pkgs. yeast or 5 tsp.
10 to 10 1/2 c. flour
Mix all together. Make a soft dough. Knead for about eight minutes.
Let rise until dough doubles in size. Knead again. Let rise.
Shape into buns. Let rise.
Bake at 350° for 20 minutes.
